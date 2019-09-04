Ratledge’s body found in lake

The body of 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was recovered yesterday morning by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. She was on a pontoon boat with six other people around 8 p.m. Sunday when she left her seat while the boat was underway, crossed in front of the forward safety rail and fell overboard. She was not wearing a life jacket. The boat driver, 49-year-old James Nance, of Calloway County, Kentucky, stopped the boat and began an unsuccessful search for her. Multiple search and rescue agencies searched for her Sunday night and Monday before her body was found yesterday. She was found just south of where she fell overboard near mile marker 48 not far from Paradise Resort. An autopsy will be performed later today. Nance was charged with boating under the influence. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.