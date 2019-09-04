Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A search of a Chicken McNuggets container yielded baggies of methamphetamine and fentanyl that were nestled alongside the McDonald’s fried delights, according to Florida police who arrested an alleged poultry/narcotics enthusiast on felony charges.

During a 3:15 a.m. encounter at an extended stay hotel in Largo, a Tampa suburb, cops searched a backpack in the possession of Eric Little, a 34-year-old whose rap sheet includes convictions for assault, narcotics possession, and violating probation.

Investigators found a used syringe inside the backpack, along with a container of Chicken McNuggets. An examination of the container revealed that it “held McNuggets & approx. 7.5 grams of methamphetamine” and “a bag of fentanyl” weighing 1.3 grams.

Little was arrested on a pair of felony narcotics possession charges and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia count. He was freed last night from the county jail after posting $4150 bond. Little, whose employer is listed in police records as an assisted living facility, is scheduled for a September 5th court appearance.

