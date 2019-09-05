Benton native killed in Iraq

A Benton native was killed Tuesday morning in Iraq. 31-year-old Brandon Pinson was leading a team of deminers, working to clear improvised explosive devices left behind from battles with the Islamic State. He was defusing an explosive device when the accident happened in the village of Tel al-Shear near Mosul. Pinson was a civilian employee of FSD, a Geneva, Switzerland-based humanitarian nongovernmental organization that aims to clear explosives that threaten civilian populations in many countries affected by war. Pinson was an Army veteran and married father of two.