Man arrested after breaking glass vial at Spectrum office UPDATE

A disgruntled Spectrum customer broke a glass vial containing an irritant at the cable service office Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Police, firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to the scene on S. Silver Springs Road and blocked off the strip mall. Several people were evacuated and no one was seriously hurt in the incident. The liquid was found to contain compounds that created a disturbing odor, but no harmful chemicals were detected after testing the substance. 35-year-old Deandre C. Dunn fled in a vehicle, but was taken into custody later that afternoon. He has been charged with making terrorist threats in the second degree with a $5,000 cash only bond.