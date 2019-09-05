Route FF in Bollinger County closed for bridge replacement

Route FF in Bollinger County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Cane Creek. The span is between county roads 512 and 514. Traffic will use a temporary bypass. The work will begin Wednesday and is scheduled to be completed by January 1st. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, you can contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.