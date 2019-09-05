Senator Nasheed Calls for Senate Interim Committee on Gun Violence Issue

A Democratic state senator from St. Louis is calling on the GOP Senate leader to create an interim committee to study gun violence, saying it’s a public health crisis. Senator Jamilah Nasheed notes 13 children have been killed in St. Louis city shootings in 2019. She says she wants the Senate committee to hold a hearing in St. Louis.

Nasheed is also calling for increased protection of crime witnesses, saying they are fearful for their safety. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says he’s open to having the conversation about a committee; however, he says if it’s about restricting the rights of law-abiding gun owners, then it’s a “non-starter” for him.