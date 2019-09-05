Woman charged with stealing from fundraiser for fire chief

A New Madrid woman is charged with stealing more than $5,000 from a fundraiser for a fire chief battling cancer. 45-year-old Jennifer Newton was charged Thursday with felony theft. Her bond was set at $1,000. Court documents say Newton created a Facebook fundraiser for the New Madrid fire chief Jim Harris to help with medical bills and other expenses from his cancer fight. The fundraiser raised $7,432. Newton only transferred $2,010 to Harris’ wife. After the wife asked about the remaining money, investigators found a bank account with money from the fundraiser. Police said there were several transactions on the account to different retailers and what is believed to be medical bills.