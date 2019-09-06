Friday, September 6th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The trouble started with a slip of the paw — a mistake of obscene proportions. Last month, Thomas Barnes found himself stuck with a $70 bill from DirectTV after he said his bichon frise dog, Marino, jumped on his bed and stepped on the remote control, accidentally ordering the Hustler channel by pay-per-view.

When the smut popped up on screen, Barnes said he called the satellite TV company within minutes, explaining the mistake and getting assurances that all would be corrected. But Hustler stayed activated. So he called again. Same promises.

So Barnes, who is 58 and lives on Social Security disability, said he subtracted the $70 from his bill and paid the rest. This got his service cut off. Next Barnes filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, explaining the paw, the porn and the payment.

Soon after, he said, he got a call from the DirectTV brass. They agreed to put a credit on his next bill, but Barnes still feels wronged. DirectTV did not respond to emails seeking comment