PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Request to Construct Solar Generation Facilities

Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission approval and a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct three solar generation facilities in the state. Ameren Missouri is seeking three CCNs to construct solar generation facilities in Missouri near Green City in Sullivan County; near Richwoods in Washington County; and near Utica in Livingston County. Each electric generating asset will be paired with battery storage. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than September 23, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102 or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .