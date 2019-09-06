September Blood Drives

September is National Preparedness Month and with Hurricane Dorian forcing blood drive cancellations along the East Coast, the American Red Cross continues to have an urgent need for blood. Blood drives are being cancelled along the East Coast due to Hurricane Dorian. The American Red Cross is urging donors in unaffected areas to give blood or platelets now to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients. It is important that the Red Cross has a sufficient blood supply on hand to meet the needs of patients every day and be prepared for emergencies of all types, including those that can disrupt blood drives or require blood or platelet transfusions. Natural disasters, such as flooding, hurricanes, snow storms and wildfires, can make road travel hazardous, preventing blood and platelet donors from giving and resulting in blood drive cancellations. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency. Unlike many other lifesaving medical treatments, blood donations cannot be stockpiled. Red blood cells have a shelf-life of only 42 days and platelets just five days.

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2019, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

9/3/19 1:00pm-6:00pm Southeast Health Ctr of Stoddard County Dexter

9/3/19 2:30pm-6:00pm Van Buren Senior Center Van Buren

9/3/19 2:30pm-6:30pm Shoe Sensation Poplar Bluff

9/9/19 2:30pm-6:30pm St. Henry’s School Charleston

9/12/19 2:00pm-6:00pm Cape First of Sikeston Sikeston

9/12/19 2:00pm-7:00pm Bayird Dodge Kennett

9/16/19 2:00pm-6:00pm Malden Community Center Malden

9/18/19 10:00am-3:00pm Montgomery Bank Sikeston

9/18/19 2:00pm-6:00pm St. Ambrose School Chaffee

9/19/19 12:00pm-4:00pm John J. Pershing VA Medical Ctr Poplar Bluff

9/19/19 3:00pm-7:00pm Hayti Community Center Hayti

9/20/19 10:00am-3:00pm Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Poplar Bluff

9/20/19 1:00pm-5:00pm Bank of Advance Advance

9/23/19 2:30pm-6:30pm Poplar Bluff Eagles Lodge Poplar Bluff

9/23/19 1:30pm-6:30pm Elks Lodge #2439 Dexter

9/23/19 3:30pm-7:30pm First General Baptist Church Bloomfield

9/26/19 2:00pm-6:00pm Saint Francis Health Center Dexter

9/26/19 12:30pm-4:30pm The Cedar East Prairie

9/28/19 9:00am-3:00pm Black River Coliseum Poplar Bluff