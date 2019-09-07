Trading Post – September 7

Interior painting service – ph #: 573-275-6895

————-

Duplex – Benton, Mo. – ph #: 573-887-1248

————-

10 ft. fiberglass step ladder – $100

Ice cream chairs

Kitchen cabinet – $350 – ph #: 573-204-3914

————-

Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts

Cub Cadet mower

Honda Rebel – ph #: 421-5385

————-

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Pasture land for rent – between Cape & Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘94 GMC van – customized for handicapped driver – ph #: 573-576-6588

————-

Tree trimming service

Used tire – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Water softener – $100 – ph #: 573-275-4415

————-

Quilt rack – $25

Baby cradle – $75

Decorative snow sleds – $30 each – ph #: 471-3854

————-

Yard Sale – 322 Olive St. – Cape

————-

2 bedroom apartment – Bellevue – Cape – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

‘75 Holiday Rambler mobile trailer – $800 – ph #: 573-866-3199

————-

Buying: spare tire & wheel – ph #: 318-8217

————-

Five leather jackets – $150 for all – ph #: 510-9734

————-

‘16 Dodge Ram – ph #: 204-7761

————-

‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster – $2,400

Buying: railroad ties – ph #: 573-450-5075

————-

Massey Ferguson tractor – w/bushhog & blade – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-4813

————-

Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490

