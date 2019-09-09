Apparent Random Shooting in Southeast Missouri’s Bootheel Kills Motorist; Caruthersville Schools Lock Down

State troopers in southeast Missouri’s Bootheel need your help in finding a suspect who shot and killed another motorist in a random incident near Caruthersville. The victim and a male friend were driving on Highway U at about 9 in the morning on Friday, when a vehicle began tailgating them before passing. That’s when the suspect fired into the victim’s vehicle. Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott says he’s never seen anything like this.

The victim is 42-year-old Carey Taylor of Caruthersville. The principal at Caruthersville High School says the district went on a soft lock down after the shooting. Troopers are searching for a dark blue or black Chevy Tahoe.