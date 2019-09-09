Intersection Improvement Starting Today in Stoddard County

Contractor crews will be in Stoddard County starting today to improve the intersection of Route 25 and Route Y in Bloomfield. A turn lane will be added on Route 25, along with acceleration and deceleration lanes. Crews will be overlaying the intersection. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Work will be from 7 am to 5 pm daily through Friday, November 1st. Crews will also be overlaying Route Y from Route 25 to the Chester Sub Railroad crossing. An 11 foot width restriction will be in place. All work is weather permitting and you are urged to use caution in these areas.