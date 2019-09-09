Sikeston city contends not responsible in wrongful arrest, conviction case

An attorney for the City of Sikeston says they were not responsible for the actions of its former public safety director Drew Juden in the wrongful arrest and conviction of David Robinson. The city, Juden and former detective John Blakely are defendants in a federal civil suit brought by Robinson. Robinson and his attorneys filed a lawsuit in March alleging multiple examples of witness intimidation, conspiracy and several direct and indirect actions over a decade leading to the wrongful conviction and incarceration in a Sikeston murder case. These actions kept Robinson in prison for 17 years before his exoneration. The lawsuit alleges Sikeston DPS and the individuals broke laws and ethics to frame Robinson. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.