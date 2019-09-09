Southeast Observing Suicide Prevention Week Sept. 9-13 with Awareness Events

Southeast Missouri State University is observing Suicide Prevention Week across campus this week with events for students, faculty and staff that raise awareness and share prevention efforts. Counseling and Disability Services and the Redhawk Health Educators’ social media accounts will feature Facebook and Twitter posts about 2019 Suicide Prevention Week events and resources from the National Suicide Prevention Text Line and Lifeline. They will have several events throughout the week. Suicide Prevention Week events include:

Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., University Center Third Floor Lobby

“Build Your Own De-Stress Kit”

Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., University Center third floor lobby

“Ask, Listen, Refer Pop-Up Prevention Shop”

Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Towers Complex and the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center

EPIC PALS De-stress with Dogs

Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Scully Building Portico

“Ask, Listen, Refer Pop-Up Prevention Shop”

Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Scully Building Portico and International Village

Balloon Release

Sept. 13, noon, Academic Hall

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There are also Crisis Text Line Services available by texting HOME to 741741.