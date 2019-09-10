Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City to Resume Tours, Following May Tornado

You’ll have the opportunity again soon to tour the old Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) in Jefferson City, about four months after an EF-3 tornado struck the facility. Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau (JCCVB) spokeswoman Brittney Mormann says modified tours will be offered.

The modified tours will include access to two housing units and the old gas chamber, where 40 Missouri inmates were executed between 1937 and 1989. Mormann say the CVB has lost $308 thousand in revenue since the tours stopped, because of the tornado.