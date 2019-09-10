One in Custody Following Shooting in Ripley County UPDATE

A Ripley County man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting over the weekend. 33-year-old Joshua Blackshear allegedly shot his wife in the hand on Sunday at a convenience store in Ripley County. Blackshear later got into a pursuit with authorities during which he slammed into a police car and was eventually apprehended in a pond. Blackshear is facing multiple charges including unlawful use of a firearm, second degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and armed criminal action, among others.