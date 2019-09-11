2019 Stoddard County Fair to begin next week

The 2019 Stoddard County Fair is scheduled to begin next week. The fair will kick-off with the parade in downtown Dexter on Tuesday, September 17th at 5:30 pm. There will be multiple nights of entertainment and events including performances by Rank Outsiders and the Justin Heskett Band. A few events will precede the official start of the fair this year, including the fair pageants on Sunday, September 15th. For more information, including a full schedule, go to www.stoddardcountyfair.com.