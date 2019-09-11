MO owes counties $35 million for housing, transporting inmates going to prison

The Missouri House Budget Committee wants to reduce the $35 million the state owes counties for housing and transporting inmates who eventually go to state prison. Missouri might be the only state that repays counties for part of an inmate’s entire local jail stay if the person goes to state prison. Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish of northeast Missouri tells the committee the state budgeted $26 million to repay counties in 1997 for housing inmates versus 44 million last fiscal year.

The Department of Corrections is about nine months behind in paying for county jail housing costs because it only gets $10 million each quarter to repay counties.