FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

The FBI is seeking your assistance in identifying an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 41, can be found online at the FBI website at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap. The video depicting John Doe 41, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018. The video is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018. John Doe 41 is described as an African-American male, likely between 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair. Anyone with information can submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.