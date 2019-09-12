Out of the Darkness Community Walk, balloon release to honor National Suicide Awareness Week

In December, 17-year-old Steven Chapman of Marble Hill committed suicide. This prompted his mom, Katrina Holston, to take a stand this year with the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk is set for noon on September 22 at Cape County Park North. Their goal is to raise $35,000. Event chair and Southeast Missouri chapter director Amber Hinkle said the event began nine years ago with 150 in attendance. Hinkle said she expects 800 or more this year. A dove-shaped eco-friendly balloon release to promote suicide prevention and awareness is set for noon tomorrow on the steps of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University as part of their National Suicide Awareness Week events. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.