Southeast Missouri girl awarded $17 million in personal injury case against BNSF Railway

A Cape Girardeau County jury has awarded a record $17 million in damages to a 9-year-old Southeast Missouri girl who was catastrophically injured at a railroad crossing in rural Cape Girardeau County. The girl, identified as E.H.S. in the lawsuit, was six years old in August 2016 when she suffered massive brain injuries, a torn aorta, kidney and liver damage, multiple fractures, a collapsed lung and a broken femur as the result of a crash involving a concrete traffic barrier at BNSF’s railroad crossing on Route AB. The barrier was installed at the crossing in 2011 at the direction of BNSF in violation of MoDot and railroad crossing design standards. Despite multiple requests between 2011 and 2016, BNSF refused to allow the Missouri Department of Transportation to replace the barrier.