Transportation officials discuss future of Cairo bridge

The 82-year-old bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will be replaced before it reaches its 100th anniversary. KYTC is working with IDOT to design and construct a new bridge they say will be safer and more reliable than the existing span, officially known as the “U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge,” which opened in 1937. IDOT and KYTC hosted a pair of public information meetings about the project earlier this week in Wickliffe and Cairo to collect public feedback and answer questions about the project. An estimated 250 people attended the meetings including some from Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Sikeston and Charleston. Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President John Mehner said the bridge is an important link between Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.