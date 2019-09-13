DPS Officer resigns after facebook post

Effective this morning, the officer who two days ago made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty. Contact was made with the original complainant and as required, there will be a Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T) aware that the

officer resigned under investigation. Sikeston Chief James McMillen said, “I want to end this release by saying we have a professional department with the highest of standards. Even the officer in question realized this and knew we had to part ways. We will continue to demand excellence in our officers and we urge citizens to make us aware of any issues they feel need to be addressed.”