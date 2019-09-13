Friday, September 13th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 17-year-old Florida girl is behind bars after she twice tried to hire someone to kill her parents. Alyssa Hatcher, an Umatilla High School student, made two separate withdrawals with her parents’ debit card, the first for about $500 and the second for about $925, and tried to pay two different people to kill her parents.

Hatcher told officials that she spent $100 of the withdrawn money to buy cocaine, then gave the other $400 to a friend to hire a hit man. When that failed, she gave the other $900 to another man, who also did not follow through.

The teen’s parents pressed charges and Hatcher was arrested on two counts of criminal solicitation of murder. It’s unclear why Hatcher wanted her parents dead. Umatilla is about forty-five miles northwest of Orlando.