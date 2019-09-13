Redhawks football is back in action – which means it’s time to tailgate!

Join us at next the Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – September 21st before the Redhawks take on the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets. Gates open at 11 am and the game starts at 1 pm.



Pick up your free tickets at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Cape or Jackson, Supercuts in Cape and Andy’s Frozen Custard. Tickets available starting September 13th while they last.

Get your exclusive Redhawks camo gear at the tailgate with Armstrong Outdoors!

Food vendors include…

Texas Roadhouse

Little Caesar’s Pizza

El Sol

Firehouse Subs

Smokehouse 61

Outback Steakhouse



Andy’s on site with free sweet treats!



Beverages provided by Kohlfeld Distributing

Kicking off another home game tailgate – with Kohlfeld Distributing and River Radio!





