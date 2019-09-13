Ouster of Miner police chief upheld by Scott County judge

A judge has upheld the impeachment and ouster of the former, elected police chief of Miner. Christopher Griggs had gone to court in an effort to get his job back after the Scott County city’s board of aldermen impeached him at the conclusion of a three-hour hearing in March. Board members impeached Griggs for failing to work 40-hour weeks and be on call at all times, and improperly terminating a part-time dispatcher. Griggs’ attorney, James McClellan, filed a petition for judicial review in Scott County Circuit Court. He alleged Griggs was denied his constitutional rights, including those of due process and equal protection. The judge found that Griggs’ constitutional rights were not violated. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.