Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving work

Routes AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway. The road reduction will be from U.S. 62 in Miner to Highway 80 in Matthews. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Sept. 23 through Oct. 19. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.