Scott County chief deputy resigns to take post in prosecutor’s office

The Scott County chief deputy is resigning to take a position in the Scott County prosecutor’s office. Chief deputy Ryan Dennis is taking a position as investigator for the prosecutor’s office. His resignation is effective on September 30th and he starts his new job on October 1st. He said his decision has nothing to do with legal issues that have plagued the sheriff and the sheriff’s department. He has been employed with the sheriff’s department for two and a half years. He has served as Sheriff Wes Drury’s top deputy, handling many of the administrative duties of the department, since February 2018. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.