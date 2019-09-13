Sikeston officer on leave over anti-Muslim postings

A Sikeston police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posting anti-Muslim comments on Facebook. Officer Frankie Adams made multiple posts about his dislike for Muslims, saying Islam is a filthy religion and that all American Muslims should be deported. Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen said in a statement yesterday that he became aware of the postings from a resident’s complaint. He says the officer was immediately placed on leave, pending an investigation. McMillen did not indicate how long the investigation would take or whether Adams ultimately would be fired. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.