Trading Post – September 14

Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490

Soloflex exercise unit – $250

Two outdoor sport watches – ph # 421-6892

Estate sale – 216 Elm St. – Jackson

Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $265 – ph #: 282-2268

Antique coffee table – $30

Bulletin boards – various sizes

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $25 – ph #: 314-243-6197

Weiss emergency backpacks – $45.99 each – ph #: 314-440-5501

Tree trimming service

Dryer – FREE

Used tire – ph #: 573-837-3237

‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts

Honda Rebel

Set of Michelin tires – $75 – ph #: 421-5385

‘88 Mazda pickup – $500 – ph #: 667-5540

Tama Superstar drum kit – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

Buying: goats – ph #: 513-5505

Goodyear tire – $25

Self-propelled mower – $75

Craftsman push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757

Trailer – $15,000 – ph #: 313-0022

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

Ez Go golf cart – $2,000 – ph #: 573-380-0015

Upright piano – $250

60 white dinner and salad plates – $60 – ph #: 573-450-3446

Buying: 42 in. lawn mower – ph #: 573-258-3540

Baretta Nano 9mm pistol – $250 – ph #: 987-7755

Buying: 18 in. rim (6 lugs) for Ford F-150 – ph #: 573-318-82

