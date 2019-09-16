Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy charges

A Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last. 45-year-old Ronald Braden of Zalma was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden, faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case. Ronald Braden is accused of sexual offenses at his home and at the Zalma volunteer fire department station and other locations, including incidents in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and St. Charles. The incident in Cape Girardeau occurred near the end of last year at a business he owns. The victim said the “sexual acts” also occurred on “business trips” outside of Missouri, including Pensacola, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; and Dallas. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.