Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recommending the prosecution of former clergy members

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is recommending the prosecution of twelve former clergy members for alleged sexual abuse. This comes after a lengthy investigation of four Catholic dioceses in Missouri. During a news conference at his downtown St. Louis office, Schmitt, who is a Catholic, had this message for the victims.

Schmitt’s thirteen-month long investigation found 163 priests or clergy members accused of sexual abuse or misconduct against minors. Of the 80 still alive, the statute of limitations has run out in many of the alleged crimes.