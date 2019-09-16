Missouri’s Governor says Violent Crime Won’t Be Solved by One Agency

Missouri’s governor is expected to announce details of his plan to battle violent crime within the next week, a plan that will involve state, federal and local coordination. Governor Mike Parson briefed Capitol reporters Friday afternoon, saying his recent meeting with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the two police chiefs was not a summit.

Governor Parson says he’ll be meeting with both St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. Parson also plans to send state troopers to St. Louis within the next month. 13 children have been killed in shootings in St. Louis city in 2019.