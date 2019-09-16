Pavement work to reduce Route Z in Cape County

Route Z in Cape Girardeau County, from Route F to Route OO, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily today through Wednesday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.