Route F in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs at the following locations:

From Route OO to Route Z from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today

From Route OO to County Road 335 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.