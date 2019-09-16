Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic posts
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early last Friday. Frankie Adams, had been placed on administrative leave Thursday, when Chief Jim McMillen announced an investigation was taking place, though he did not name the officer. McMillen said he made contact with the original complainant and advised them of what took place. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.