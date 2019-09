The 92nd Stoddard County Fair is starts today at the Stoddard County Fair Grounds in Dexter. The fair will kick-off with the parade in downtown Dexter this evening at 5:30. Youth games will also be held directly after the parade, for ages 12 and under. The entertainment scheduled for 7 on the Main Stage is Rank Outsiders. Robinson Chainsaw Carvers will also be providing entertainment tonight as well. For more information, go to www.stoddardcountyfair.com.