Aldermen discuss annexing subdivision north of Jackson

The potential annexation of a sizable subdivision just north of Jackson’s city limits was a major discussion topic at last night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Annexation of the Savers Farm subdivision would allow access and development of two parcels of land just north of Bent Creek Golf Course. Annexation development would provide that access via existing streets and utilities in the subdivision, which are now privately maintained. Several aldermen expressed the opinion annexation would be the preferred course of action, rather than de-annexation of the property currently inside the city limits. The consensus of the board was the city staff should begin contacting property owners in the subdivision about the potential of annexation. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.