Cape council considers partnership to improve Central High School baseball/softball complex

Cape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School. Council members instructed city staff to explore the feasibility of a financial partnership on the project. The Cape Girardeau School Board approved a master facilities plan for the district last month, including major renovations to the baseball and softball fields. Now the district has to figure out how to pay for it, which is estimated to cost $5 million. The project includes renovations to the baseball and softball varsity fields and practice areas, as well as paved parking. A practice area for the marching band, stadium seating, an indoor practice facility, landscaping, and other amenities were included in the project. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.