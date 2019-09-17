Missouri Governor Warns about shortage of officers

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says law enforcement agencies across the state are having a difficult time finding enough officers. The governor tells Capitol reporters it’s a dangerous job.

Governor Parson says it’s important to “have the officers’ backs,” saying they are the front-line defense for Missourians. He’s signed legislation into law that gives Missourians the opportunity to obtain “Back the Blue” license plates. The Back the Blue bill allows Missourians to make a voluntary ten-dollar contribution for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.