Transportation Trust Fund 6 Public Input

The City of Cape Girardeau is inviting you to give your input on Transportation Trust Fund 6 (TTF-6) at two public meetings. TTF-6 has a proposed budget of $25 million for major renovations and repairs, but the total cost of what they would like to complete would cost a total of $40 million. They want your help to prioritize their projects. The meetings will be this Wednesday from 4:30-6:30pm at the Osage center and next Wednesday at 4:30-6:30pm at Shawnee Park Center. If you cannot make the in-person meeting, an online survey will be available after September 18. The projects include:

Improved driving surface, curb & gutter, and sidewalks.

  • Hopper Road from Mount Auburn Road to Kingshighway
  • Bloomfield Road from Kingshighway to Albert Street
  • Bloomfield Road from Albert Street to West End Boulevard
  • Bertling Street from Perryville Road to West End Boulevard
  • Lexington Avenue from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive, and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street
  • Sprigg Street from Southern Expressway to William Street
  • West End Boulevard from Jefferson Avenue to Bloomfield Street
  • West End Boulevard from Southern Expressway to Linden Street
  • Emerald Street from Sprigg Street to Big Bend Road

Improve Intersections

  • Route K/Notre Dame High School Intersection Improvements, in partnership with MoDOT
  • Maria Louise Lane/Kiwanis Drive/Broadview Street Intersection study to determine a possible future project

Extend Existing Roads

  • College Street from Minnesota Avenue to West End Boulevard
  • Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road to Vantage Drive (Phase 6)

Related Posts