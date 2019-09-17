Transportation Trust Fund 6 Public Input

The City of Cape Girardeau is inviting you to give your input on Transportation Trust Fund 6 (TTF-6) at two public meetings. TTF-6 has a proposed budget of $25 million for major renovations and repairs, but the total cost of what they would like to complete would cost a total of $40 million. They want your help to prioritize their projects. The meetings will be this Wednesday from 4:30-6:30pm at the Osage center and next Wednesday at 4:30-6:30pm at Shawnee Park Center. If you cannot make the in-person meeting, an online survey will be available after September 18. The projects include:

Improved driving surface, curb & gutter, and sidewalks.

Hopper Road from Mount Auburn Road to Kingshighway

Bloomfield Road from Kingshighway to Albert Street

Bloomfield Road from Albert Street to West End Boulevard

Bertling Street from Perryville Road to West End Boulevard

Lexington Avenue from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive, and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street

Sprigg Street from Southern Expressway to William Street

West End Boulevard from Jefferson Avenue to Bloomfield Street

West End Boulevard from Southern Expressway to Linden Street

Emerald Street from Sprigg Street to Big Bend Road

Improve Intersections

Route K/Notre Dame High School Intersection Improvements, in partnership with MoDOT

Maria Louise Lane/Kiwanis Drive/Broadview Street Intersection study to determine a possible future project

Extend Existing Roads