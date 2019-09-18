Central Academy students paint with emotion

Students at Cape Girardeau Central Academy are learning to cope with emotional struggles and hardships through spray paint, acrylic finger paint and unique brush strokes while using the facility’s ceiling tiles as a canvas. Art instructor and retired Cape Girardeau Central High School football coach Lawrence Brookins said he wants each of his art students to “leave a little bit of themselves behind in that ceiling.” More than 30 interspersed tiles will be painted. He said the activity provides him a chance to talk with the students about color theories, color combination and how colors have the ability to express moods. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.