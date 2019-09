Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. It happened just before 9a.m. yesterday on Route 45 at Fowler Road in Graves County. Troopers say the man driving the pickup pulled out in front of 53-year-old David Jones of Mayfield, KY. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The Graves County coroner says Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.