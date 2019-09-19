Buckle Up Phone Down reaches milestone

More than 10,000 individuals have accepted the Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge. The milestone announcement follows quickly on the heels of the successful Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic Blueprint Conference held in Columbia September 9-11. The Buckle Up-Phone Down campaign was created in 2017 to address the two most impactful actions a driver can take to prevent crashes or survive if one occurs. Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers. That’s when wearing a seat belt every time you get in a vehicle becomes the best defense against injury and death. Missouri currently has no primary safety belt law, meaning law enforcement cannot ticket an individual for being unbuckled unless first stopped for another traffic infraction. And even then, the fine is only $10. In addition, cellphone use while driving is restricted only to those 21 or younger and only for texting.