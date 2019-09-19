Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to firearm charge

A Cape Girardeau man pled guilty to one felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. On May 9th Cape Girardeau Police officers saw 25-year-old Gabriel Housman seated in the front passenger seat of a parked car. Housman had an outstanding state warrant for his arrest. He was alone in the car and complied with the officer’s commands to exit the car. A semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing 33 live rounds was found in the car. Housman has prior convictions for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Cape Girardeau County, and is prohibited from possessing firearms. His sentencing is set for December 16th and faces a maximum punishment of ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.