Poplar Bluff couple pleads guilty to robbery charges

A Poplar Bluff couple pled guilty to one felony count of robbery. On April 28th, 32-year-old Ty Dean Farris entered the Green Forest Grocery Store in Butler County wearing a mask over his face to cover his features, but the store clerk still recognized Farris. Farris pointed a handgun at the clerk that turned out to be a BB pistol that closely resembled an actual firearm. Farris demanded that the clerk give him money from the cash register, who complied. Farris then left the store and got into a car parked in a nearby storage container business. 24-year-old Kelsie Armor was the driver. Later investigation revealed that Armor and Farris planned the robbery and planned to use the robbery proceeds to pay a loan due by Farris on a truck. Armor drove away for a short while, but then switched places with Farris. Farris drove to a bridge and threw the pistol, a shirt, a mask and a black jacket into the stream below. Farris then drove to his mother’s house, where officers were waiting. Farris and Armor were arrested. Their sentencing is set for December 16th and each face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.