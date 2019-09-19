Thursday, September 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The intoxicated ex-cheerleader who tried to talk her way out of an arrest by assuring South Carolina cops that she was a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl” has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge.

34-year-old Lauren Cutshaw recently copped to a misdemeanor DUI count in connection with her arrest last August in Bluffton, a town just west of Hilton Head. Cutshaw, a licensed real estate agent, pleaded guilty to the drunk driving charge during an August 27th appearance in Bluffton Municipal Court.

As detailed in a Bluffton Police Department report, Cutshaw offered police a litany of reasons why she should be spared arrest after being pulled over at 1:45 a.m. for speeding and driving through a stop sign at 60 mph.

Cutshaw, who claimed to have only consumed two glasses of wine, told a cop, “I’m a very clean, thoroughbred, white girl” and “I’m a white, clean girl.” She also told of her prior “perfect grades,” National Honor Society membership, and graduation from a “high accredited university.”