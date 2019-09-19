The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is proud to host Touch-A-Truck at the Shawnee Park on Saturday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Touch-A-Truck lets kids and adults discover and learn about different vehicles. Fire trucks, tow trucks, bucket trucks, construction vehicles, box trucks, an ambulance, a limo, a news van and a helicopter are just a few of the many vehicles available to explore. All ages are welcome for this free event. Food trucks will also be on site and will have food and beverages available to purchase. If you would like more information, please contact Tessa Bollinger at 573-339-6736 or at tbollinger@cityofcape.org.