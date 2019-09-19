VA to Become Smoke-Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will be implementing national smoke-free campus policies beginning October 1. This will include the Poplar Bluff facility as well as the clinics in West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, and Salem, Missouri, and Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas. The Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) national smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.